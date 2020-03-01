Report: Bengals will franchise A.J. Green if they can’t reach long-term deal

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said earlier this offseason that receiving a franchise tag is not the “best thing,” but he may have to make his peace with it later this month.

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the team plans to use the tag on Green if they can’t reach a deal by the March 12 deadline to do so.

Per the report, the efforts to strike a multi-year deal have been complicated by the ongoing uncertainty about whether the current CBA proposal will be approved by players. With no voting expected to happen until late this week at the earliest, the tag may wind up as the only option to ensure Green remains with the team.

While Green isn’t thrilled with the prospect of a tag, he said he wouldn’t turn down the $18 million salary if that’s the route the Bengals take this month.