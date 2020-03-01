Report: Chiefs not expected to exercise option on Cam Erving’s contract

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have to make some decisions about which members of their Super Bowl champions to bring back for the 2020 season and it appears one change will come on the offensive line.

Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that the team will not exercise its option on Cam Erving‘s contract. Erving’s contract calls for him to make $3.25 million in salary and bonuses. All of that money would come off the cap, but there would be just over $1.4 million in dead money.

Erving started eight games for the Chiefs while left tackle Eric Fisher was injured in 2019. He started 17 games during his first season with the team and saw time at guard as well as tackle over that period.

The Chiefs also have guard Stefan Wisniewski set for free agency on their offensive line.