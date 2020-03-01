TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney to undergo meniscus repair

Getty Images

TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney will undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gladney wanted to perform at the Combine before surgery.

He originally injured his knee during TCU’s fall camp last August but played through it. He made 31 tackles and 14 pass breakups, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors, his senior season.

Gladney, who projects as a second-day choice, should complete his rehab in time for the rookie minicamp, according to Davison.

Gladney ran a 4.48 time in the 40-yard dash, tying for 12th among cornerbacks at the Combine, and had 17 reps in the 225-pound bench press.