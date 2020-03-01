Tom Brady, Julian Edelman fuel free-agent frenzy at college basketball game

AP

Tom Brady quite possibly is a troll. And he quite possibly thinks Julian Edelman is a tool.

Both attended Saturday’s North Carolina-Syracuse game, along with (who else?) Jimmy Fallon. A video of Edelman clearly mouthing to an ESPN camera “he’s coming back,” in even more clear reference to Brady’s looming free agency, has spread like wildfire.

It’s spreading not because of what Edelman says, but because of what Brady says in response. He seems perturbed by the fact that Edelman even brought the subject up. Some believe Brady says, “He’s not.” Meaning, “I’m not coming back to New England.”

It’s possible that Brady was saying “let’s not” to Edelman. As in “let’s not do this here and now.”

Regardless, Brady knew or should have known that if he shows his shockingly youthful face (maybe we all should be eating avocado ice cream or using botox or stashing a portrait in the attic that ends up looking like a certain courtroom sketch) in public, a camera will find it. And people will notice. And it will be a big deal, given the wildfire that has spread throughout the league thanks to the rumors being mongered at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Regardless of whether he stays or goes, Brady seems to be enjoying the attention. Very much. And he’s earned that right, through two decades of NFL excellence and a constant willingness to find a way to stay with the team that drafted him 20 years ago, winging no fewer than six Super Bowls along the way.

Brady also seems to be enjoying the mystery that has arisen over the past month or so. From his is-he-coming-or-is-he-going? Escher-style photo in the tunnel at Gillette Stadium all the way until yesterday, no one knows what he’s going to do. As March 18 gets closer, there has been no real clarity.

The lack of clarity will continue for at least the next 18 days. It possibly will last even longer, if Brady opts to engage in an I-go-to-them or they-come-to-me screening process once in-person meetings are officially permitted.