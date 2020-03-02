Antoine Winfield Jr. making a name for himself at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

If you compare apples to apples, the father was faster than the son.

But for Antoine Winfield Jr., the memories of the day he realized he could outrun his NFL cornerback father in a head-to-head race stands out.

Via Jarrett Bell of USA Today, the son recalled his sophomore in high school, when his dad challenged him to a race. Dad had just retired after 14 seasons in the NFL.

“He thought he was still faster than me, and I’m like, ‘Nah, Dad, you’re getting old,’” the younger Winfield said. “He’s never talked to me about speed ever since that moment.”

Winfield Jr., a safety from Minnesota, ran a 4.45-second 40 Sunday at the Scouting Combine, which is quite fast. But at the 1999 Combine, when his father was coming out of Ohio State, he ran a 4.41, so there still might be some bragging rights around the table.

Regardless, the younger Winfield knows his father’s name and legacy will be a thing that gets him attention, and sets a standard for his future work in the league.

“Watching him work hard throughout his career is what really taught me how to work hard,” Winfield Jr. said. “I feel like that’s a testament to me being here. . . .

“At a young age, I was being taught things most other kids weren’t even thinking about at that time. Having an All-Pro dad play football and he’s out in the backyard doing footwork [drills] and I’m out there doing footwork at an early age, watching film at a young age and doing everything most kids wish they had. I don’t take it for granted at all.”

Winfield Jr. made a name for himself with seven interceptions last season for the Gophers, and could be a second- or third-round pick to begin his NFL career, as he tries to match his father stride-for-stride over the long haul of a career.