Broncos had “positive dialogue” with Derek Wolfe

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe is poised to become a free agent and can start talking to other teams in two weeks, but he’s already talking to the Broncos about the possibility of staying in Denver.

Troy Renck of ABC 7 in Denver reports that the Broncos had “positive dialogue” with Wolfe’s agent last week.

The 30-year-old Wolfe has spent his entire career in Denver, since he was drafted in the second round in 2012. He ended last year on injured reserve after an elbow injury.

