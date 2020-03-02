Falcons release John Wetzel

Getty Images

The Falcons have some bigger moves to make this offseason, but they had a transaction Tuesday.

According to the league’s official transaction wire, the Falcons released veteran offensive lineman John Wetzel.

Wetzel went to camp with the Falcons last summer, and was up and down from the active roster throughout the year, appearing in two games for them last season.

He has also spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys, Colts, and Cardinals

The Falcons are expected to have to cut bait on some veterans this offseason to try to freshen up the roster, with running back Devonta Freeman among those who could be shown the door. They’re letting tight end Austin Hooper and others test free agency, since they have little cap flexibility at the moment.