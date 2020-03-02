Former Chiefs receiver Gloster Richardson dies at 77

Getty Images

Former Chiefs receiver Gloster Richardson died last week, the Kansas City Star reports. Richardson was 77.

Richardson’s celebration of life will take place Saturday in Chicago.

Richardson played a part in one of the most famous plays in Chiefs’ history. Coach Hank Stram sent Richardson into Super Bowl IV with the instruction to “tell [quarterback Len Dawson], 65 Toss Power Trap. It might pop wide open.”

Mike Garrett’s 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Chiefs a 16-0 lead on their way to a 23-7 victory over the Vikings.

The Chiefs selected Richardson in the seventh round of the 1965 AFL draft. He later played for the Cowboys and Browns and won a second Super Bowl ring with Dallas in the 1971 season.

In 92 pro games, Richardson caught 92 passes for 1,976 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He later coached the receivers as an assistant coach at Mississippi Valley State from 1983-84 while Jerry Rice was at the school.

Richardson’s older brother, Willie, who twice represented the Baltimore Colts in the Pro Bowl, died four years ago.