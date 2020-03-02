James Bradberry drawing interest ahead of free agency

Getty Images

Cornerback James Bradberry made it clear at the end of the 2019 season that he is looking for a big payday this offseason and it looks like his chances of landing it are going to be pretty good.

It also looks like he’ll be landing that deal with a team other than the Panthers. The Panthers could use a $16 million-plus franchise tag on Bradberry, but TheAthletic.com reports that the team isn’t going to move in that direction and also won’t hit Bradberry’s asking price for a multi-year deal.

Per a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, that asking price is believed to be in the neighborhood of $15 million and it appears there are a lot of teams willing to shop at that end of the market. Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports the Jets were one of 22 teams to check in on Bradberry and his colleague Rhiannon Walker put Washington in that group as well.

Washington’s new head coach Ron Rivera coached Bradberry in Carolina and Bradberry said last month that he’d be happy to be reunite with his former coach.