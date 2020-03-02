Jeremiah Sirles announces retirement

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Sirles announced his retirement on social media Monday.

“The decision doesn’t come easy, but after two major ankle surgeries last year, my wife and I have made the decision to see what the future holds for our family,” Sirles said in part. “Part of me will always be a kid who was able to play a game he loved for 20 years. Here is to the next steps and some exciting things lined up.”

Sirles, 28, last played in 2018 for the Bills. The team cut him last summer after initially placing Sirles on the physically unable to perform list.

He played games for the Chargers, Vikings and Bills in his career.

Sirles appeared in 42 games with 20 starts over four seasons after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska.