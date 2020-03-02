John Elway on Phillip Lindsay extension: We’ll see where we are after free agency

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has carried a chip on his shoulder since failing to get an invite to the Combine and going undrafted in 2018, but the lackluster start to his NFL career has a potential upside this offseason.

Drafted players have to wait three years before they can sign new contracts with their teams, but undrafted players are eligible for extensions after two seasons. Lindsay made his case for such a deal by becoming the first undrafted player to post 1,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons, but it’s not clear if he’ll get one.

At the end of the regular season, General Manager John Elway said the team would look into it. Elway revisited the topic at the Scouting Combine and said that any movement will come after the team takes care of more pressing matters.

“We’ll see where everything falls after free agency, after the draft [and] how much money we have,” Elway said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “We would like to be able to do something. Obviously, Phillip’s been great. If we can do something, we’ll try.”

Lindsay is set to make $660,000 in 2020 and would be set for restricted free agency if he doesn’t sign a new deal.