Landry Jones out at least two weeks after aggravating knee injury

Getty Images

Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones underwent an MRI on Monday, and the results were better than they otherwise might have been.

Jones aggravated his left knee injury that he originally injured the first day of training camp in January, according to a statement from the team.

He is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Jones said after the loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday that he thought he injured his MCL on a quarterback sneak in the second half and thought he might miss 4-6 weeks. Houston defensive end Caushaud Lyons fell on Jones’ knee while making the tackle.

Backup quarterback Philip Nelson, who started the season opener with Jones nursing the knee injury, replaced Jones on Sunday.

Jones had four of the Renegades’ five turnovers in Sunday’s 27-20 loss, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Dallas will add a quarterback to its roster concurrent to XFL rules on short-term injuries. If a quarterback incurs such an injury and the prognosis for recovery is short-term, then a roster exemption shall be granted so the team may add another quarterback to its active list.