Police confirm Kareem Hunt will not face marijuana possession charges

Browns running back Kareem Hunt was found to have marijuana in his car when he was pulled over for speeding in January, but he wasn’t arrested at the time and will not be charged.

“We will not be pursuing charges of marijuana possession against Kareem Hunt,” the Rocky River Police Department confirmed in an email to the Akron Beacon Journal today.

There have been accusations that Hunt was given special treatment when he was pulled over by an officer who referred to himself during the traffic stop as “one of the hugest Browns fans ever.” But the department says the decision not to charge Hunt is consistent with a policy of not charging people found in possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Hunt was given only a speeding ticket, which he resolved by paying $211.12. Although he had a bottle of vodka as well as the marijuana in a backpack in the back seat, Hunt was not given a breathalyzer.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam described Hunt’s actions as “not acceptable,” but the Browns have indicated that they plan to tender Hunt as a restricted free agent and bring him back for the 2020 season.