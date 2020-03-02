Proposed CBA makes big changes to practice squads

Getty Images

The proposed CBA not only grows the practice squad but expands it, broadly.

According to the summary of the proposed CBA provided by the NFL Players Association to all players, there would be no limit on the number of years that a player is eligible for the practice squad. This would end the up-or-out dynamic that has forced plenty of players out of the sport because they’re not deemed to be good enough to play on the 53-man roster but they have exhausted their eligibility to remain on the practice squad.

Also, practice squads will grow from 10 to 12 immediately, and they’ll expand to 14 in 2022.

Also, teams won’t have to expose the practice-squad player to waivers every time he moves up and down from the primary roster. Twice during the year, a player called up from the practice squad can be relegated without passing through waivers. Since practice-squad players remain free agents, this is primarily a device for keeping another team from disrupting a relationship that player and team hope to continue.

The new rules also allow teams to automatically promote up to two practice-squad players to the 53-man roster each week, increasing the roster to 54 or 55.

This means that, for 2020 and 2021, there will be 65 player jobs per team in 2020 and 2021. As of 2022, that number will move to 67. Which will push the total number of jobs for players to 2,144 under the proposed CBA.