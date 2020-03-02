Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme broke leg in sideline collision

Getty Images

The Dallas Renegades lost quarterback Landry Jones to a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Roughnecks, and offensive coordinator Hal Mumme played hurt for most of the game.

Mumme was involved in a nasty sideline collision with Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

Mumme got his back turned but couldn’t avoid the hit.

The Renegades announced on social media Monday that Mumme broke his leg on the play. He finished the game calling plays from the sideline.

Mumme will coach from the booth Saturday when the Renegades return to action against New York.