Report: Broncos likely to tender Elijah Wilkinson at second-round level

Elijah Wilkinson has started games at guard and tackle for the Broncos over the last two seasons and the team reportedly has designs on keeping him in the mix for the 2020 season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are likely to tender Wilkinson as a restricted free agent at the second-round level. That tender would carry a salary of around $3.2 million and allow the Broncos to recoup a second-round pick if someone signed Wilkinson away.

Wilkinson started 12 games at right tackle last year and seven games at right guard in 2018. Per Klis, the plan for Wilkinson in 2020 would be to work at right guard and left tackle.

The Broncos aren’t going to exercise their option on last year’s right guard Ron Leary‘s contract while left tackle Garett Bolles has struggled with penalties.