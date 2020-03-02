Report: Chris Harris has interest from Cowboys, Texans, Raiders, others

Getty Images

Safety Justin Simmons expects the Broncos to use the franchise tag on him. Cornerback Chris Harris is more likely to hit free agency.

Harris has expressed a willingness to stay put and said that “if they want me back, then I’ll be back,” but the team has taken the stance that it is going to let Harris test the market.

That means, more than likely, he won’t return, as Harris is expected to generate interest.

He ranks 10th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, the top player at his position.

The Cowboys, Raiders, Texans, Jets and Lions have expressed interest, Troy Renck of Denver7 reports.

All those teams are looking for corner help, though if the Cowboys can’t afford to keep Byron Jones, it doesn’t seem likely they can afford Harris either.