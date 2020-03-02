Strong Combine helps Utah State QB Jordan Love

Getty Images

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love has been getting a lot of buzz after a strong performance at the Scouting Combine.

Love looked the part at 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds, and he worked out well enough that there’s increasing chatter that he may be the third-best quarterback in the draft, behind LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel suggests that Love could be the Dolphins’ target with the fifth overall pick if Burrow and Tagovailoa are both gone before then.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has usually been named as the No. 3 quarterback on the board, but Love may be giving Herbert a run for his money.

Love decided to forego his senior season at Utah State after throwing for 3,402 yards, with 20 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 61.9 percent completion rate, as a junior in 2019. His numbers don’t scream “Top 5 pick,” but some teams may think he is.