Tampa Bay Vipers shut out D.C. Defenders, 25-0

The D.C. Defenders are officially strug-uh-ling.

After winning their first two games, both a home, their first road trip has become a disaster, with the Defenders landing on the wrong end of a shutout in Tampa Bay, 25-0.

In four weeks of XFL 2.0, a pair of goose eggs have happened, with D.C. being on each of a game involving a team scoring no points. In Week Two, the Defenders beat the New York Guardians, 27-0.

Sunday’s loss has resulted in D.C. being outscored 64-9 since straying from its home venue.

For the Vipers, the victory (which included multiple chants of “D.C. sucks!”) ended an 0-3 start. But the chanting came from only 12,249 fans — a sharp decline from last week’s 18,117 at the home opener.

Tampa’s win means that all eight teams in the resurrected XFL have won at least one game. Three teams (Viper, L.A. Wildcats, Seattle Dragons) are 1-3. The Houston Roughnecks haven’t lost a game, and the St. Louis BattleHawks are 3-1. Dallas, D.C., and New York are each 2-2.