The Tom Brady lip-reading mystery is solved

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2020, 1:48 PM EST
AP

He’s didn’t say, “He’s not.” Or “let’s not.” Or “this guy.” (Or “yo yo ma.”)

Enhanced audio has surfaced of the exchange between Julian Edelman and Tom Brady at Saturday’s North Carolina-Syracuse game. Apparently, Brady wasn’t even responding to Edelman says of Brady, “He’s coming back.” Instead, someone asked Brady, “What’d you tell [Syracuse coach Jim] Boeheim?”

Said Brady in response, “He’s got it.”

So there it is. Brady was saying nothing directly or indirectly related to his own future with the Patriots.

Not that this ends the mystery regarding Brady’s future. Surely, he loves every minute of it. When else, for example, during his 20 years in the league has he shown up court side at a college basketball game roughly two weeks from the official start of free agency?

4 responses to “The Tom Brady lip-reading mystery is solved

  1. You can see that Brady is talking to somebody off camera when he says this, so it’s not surprising it had nothing to do with Edelman’s remarks. What’s the next episode of As Tom Brady Turns?

  2. Amazing that THIS audio is available, but mysteriously there’s no audio from the end of that Browns/Steelers game. Weird how that works.

  3. “Surely, he loves every minute of it. When else, for example, during his 20 years in the league has he shown up court side at a college basketball game roughly two weeks from the official start of free agency?”
    ————————

    That’s right. Prior to him becoming a free agent, Brady has never left his home during the offseason. He stayed indoors, never showered, never hit the grocery store or local restaurant for a quick bite, etc.

    According to you, I guess he’s not allowed to lead a NORMAL life…

