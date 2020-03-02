Will the 49ers make a play for Tom Brady?

The powers-that-be in Santa Clara have said and done all the right things in the 29 days since the 49ers lost the Super Bowl regarding the future of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But plenty of teams say one thing in February and do something else in March. Given that the 49ers have until April 1 (when $15.7 million in salary becomes fully guaranteed) to make a final decision about Garoppolo for 2020, it’s impossible to completely rule out an attempt to upgrade from a guy who had an opportunity to make a Championship Throw with 100 seconds left in the NFL’s 100th season.

I’ve mentioned multiple times here and elsewhere the question of whether the 49ers should be interested in Tom Brady, who grew up a fan of the team and who attended “The Catch” game that vaulted the 49ers to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance. Does anyone believe Brady would have missed Emmanuel Sanders with a championship on the line? Does anyone believe the 49ers wouldn’t have been in position for Brady to attempt that throw if he and not Garoppolo had been the quarterback all year long?

The speculation of Brady to the 49ers won’t go away, even after G.M. John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear last week that Garoppolo is their guy. Peter King addresses the subject in his post-Combine Football Morning in America column, and it’s smart to keep one eye on the Niners as March 18 approaches. That said, I’ll disagree with Peter on one key point: There’s no way the 49ers would keep both Brady and Garoppolo. If Brady arrives, it would be the ultimate Peyton-Manning-takes-the-field-and-Brock-Osweiler-reacts-with-body-language moment. The 49ers wouldn’t be able to afford both players, and Garoppolo wouldn’t want to stay. (Brady probably wouldn’t want him there, either.)

Garoppolo would be traded. (Possibly back to the Patriots.) And he’d arrive at his new team with an affordable $25.4 million compensation package for 2020, plus the next year at $25.5 million and then one more season at $25.6 million. The 49ers would absorb a cap charge of only $4.2 million, thanks to a low signing bonus.

And here’s the key prerequisite the 49ers pursuing Brady: Is that what Brady affirmatively wants? It’s one thing for the 49ers to say “we’re fine with our guy” in a vacuum. Once a guy like Brady makes it clear that he’s interested, everything changes.

What if the 49ers say “we’re fine with your former backup” to Brady? What if it eventually gets out that the 49ers passed on Brady? What if Garoppolo doesn’t deliver a Super Bowl win in San Francisco in 2020 and Brady does, wherever he ends up? No matter how things go this year or next (or in 2022 if Brady truly plays three more years), what team in their right mind would say no to the G.O.A.T.?

Yes, Brady’s going to be 43 in August. But which quarterback gives the team the better chance to win a Super Bowl this year, the guy who has won six of them or the guy who had a chance to put the 49ers up 27-24 late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, and couldn’t get it done?

Consider this quote from Tom Brady to Jim Gray of Westwood One regarding Garoppolo, from the Super Bowl LIV pregame show: “He’s got a great opportunity to go out there today and prove it. That’s when you really get to see whether someone’s capable or not.”

The end result from Super Bowl LIV for Garoppolo was “not.” The end result from six prior Super Bowls for Brady was “capable.”

34 responses to “Will the 49ers make a play for Tom Brady?

  2. This would be the worst possible move SF could make. All this Brady speculation has gotten completely out of control.

  3. Half the QBs in the league would not have missed Sanders. There is a reason why Jimmy G had the lowest Average Depth of Target of all QBS over the past 10 YEARS this season. Throwing downfield isn’t one of his attributes and it’s why he went 2-9 (with 2 short completions) when he needed to move the ball downfield.

  4. This is such a ridiculous debate. If Jimmy G had won the Superbowl, we wouldn’t be talking about this. We would be questioning whether Andy Reid is the right coach in Kansas City. This was Jimmy G’s first full year as a starter. He threw for almost 4,000 yards and 27 tds. He had a couple game winning drives, too. Pittsburgh, Arizona and New Orleans games come to mind. The Niners were supposed to be 8-8 at best and they got to the Superbowl. Yeah, it sucks they lost but it was a great season no matter what. This is all media hype. I love Tom Brady but he’s 43. He’s not the answer in San Fran. Maybe Jimmy G stinks it up next year and then there will be questions. Nobody who paid attention to the Niners should be questioning this. Jimmy G is the future for the Niners, and it’s not even debatable.

  6. The biggest QB carousel the league will ever see and it appears Brady is the key to starting its rotation….

  7. This makes too much sense. Brady and Jimmy G switch teams. Brady gets to play for another genuine contender, and BB gets Jimmy back (he never wanted to trade him, but someone had to go, for salary cap reasons). Please make this happen, it would be so fun to watch.

  8. He is the GOAT, but he wouldn’t be an upgrade to most NFL teams at this point in his career. Jimmy G isn’t great, but he can be good enough for them. This is just a stupid idea.

  10. Ridiculous. Fanning the flames over one play. jimmy G? What happened to the “D” when SF had an uncomfortable lead? Could not hold it.

  12. Of course Tom Brady could have missed him. He missed a wide open Wes Welker in SB or he would be 7-2. He is human. And while a young 42, still 42.

  13. When your QB (in his first full year on the job) gets you to the Super Bowl you don’t replace him. There is no guarantee that Brady will perform as well in a different system either.

    The 49ers organization is still slapping themselves on the back, and have dynasty stars in their eyes. Even if Brady could win them a Super Bowl in 2020 that would be short sighted to hire him, and eat the Garropolo investment.

  14. Just looked the numbers of Garappolo and who he was close to.
    PFF ranked Garapolo 14/39 in passing grade (a little bit lower than Tom Brady who ranked 12th).
    In passer rating Garappolo ranked 11/39 and Brady 25/39.
    Garappolo is 28th and was coming back from an injury. Brady is 43 and while his career has been unbelievable is starting to decline.
    This move would make some sense if Brady was 10 years younger.
    But not now.

  15. Brady back with the Patriots along with a refreshed Rob Gronkowski, the defense fairly intact, and a reformed Antonio Brown and guess what.

    They win the Super Bowl…again.

  16. We all realize that TB 12 is on the last leg of his career. Still, he’s better than most QBs in the NFL. 99.9% chance that he’s staying in NE. However, BB could make it work with some of the QBs Brady would replace. Jimmy G and Carr for example. Red Rocket? I don’t know. Trubisky is an all-time bust.

  17. I can’t see them getting rid of Garoppolo even if it means signing Brady. Garoppolo has many years ahead of him and he’ll get better. Brady is in the twilight of his career and although he could probably win a Super Bowl for them next year is it worth getting rid of some guy who might be there for ten years and possibly bring them more than one Super Bowl? I don’t think this would make any sense for the 49ers. This isn’t Brady from fifteen years ago. He’s 43.

  18. What makes you think Brady would’ve made that throw or if Emmanuel would’ve caught it. As a Seahawks fan I would LOVE for the Niners to take a declining Brady it would be the absolute worst thing they could do for the team and would affect them for years to come. I just don’t see Lynch making the same mistake Elway did in Denver.

  19. I think it would be the biggest coup B.B ever pulled off if it happened. Who cares if Brady delivers the 9ers back to the promised land can you imagine if the opponent was the Patriots. Holy cow the internet would explode. A 9ers/Patriots Superbowl featuring the greatest of all time quarterbacking his childhood team against his former mentor Bill Belichick, and his former backup who was traded away only to be traded back. The storylines would be Hollywood legend, and it would be the most watched Superbowl of all time

  20. Oh, wouldn’t that be a great look?
    After Brady forcing the Pats to trade Jimmy from New England, then he comes to San Fran and have him Garoppoloed out of town off another team.

  22. This has shades of the Peyton Manning to Texans rumor when he was on his way out of Indy. Manning stated he wanted to play in Houston, but Kubiak and Rick Smith stuck with their guy Matt Schaub instead. Schaub was coming off a Lisfranc injury, but when he was healthy looked to have the Texans in contention for a playoff run. Manning was also coming off multiple neck surgeries and there were questions about if the spinal fusions would be a hindrance to his play.

    We know how the story ended. Schaub played 2 more seasons in Houston, becoming a pick 6 machine in his last, while Manning played in 2 Super Bowls for Denver and won 1.

  24. Take groomed QB that just got you to a Super Bowl and trade him away? That makes no sense. Jimmy G had a sub par 11 min, but that was his first shot. You have to give him a chance to get back there. It would be a massive risk to sign Brady and you would still need to have a another guy ready to go.

  25. This is another reason I don’t like Tom Brady. Bill B. had his next 10 years of winning lined up with Jimmy G. But Tommy was too much of a cry baby, told Papa Kraft to kick Jimmy out of the house so he could have his own room. Bill B. was mad, because he KNEW Jimmy G. was going to give them another decade of winning. THEN, after Tommy gets his way and his rival is shipped off to SF, then Tommy QUITS on his team! If I was Bill B. I’d be so mad. Papa Kraft still feels bad for getting rid of Drew B. all these years later that he doesn’t want to do it to Tommy. Bill saw it all coming.

  26. 1. 49ers sign Tom Brady

    2. 49ers trade Garoppol to the Patriots

    3. 49ers go 01-6 and lose early in the playoffs.

    4. Brady retires.

    5. Belichick smiles.

  27. Yes, if only to create internal turmoil when Brady either remains with the Pats (most likely scenario) or goes elsewhere.

  34. Does anyone believe Brady would have missed Emmanuel Sanders with a championship on the line? – I do. Brady is 42 and can’t throw down field anymore.

Leave a Reply

