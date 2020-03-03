A.J. Bouye sees “good opportunity” to make plays in Vic Fangio’s defense

Getty Images

A few days ago, A.J. Bouye‘s agent gave him a list of trade possibilities. That prompted the cornerback to begin watching film of several teams, including Denver.

“I was definitely paying attention to Drew [Lock] and his quarterback play,” Bouye told Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “I saw how they played certain teams out of the division, like Houston.

“I just like [Denver’s defensive] scheme. I think it’s a good opportunity for DBs to make plays . . . and how they finished the season strong. I was paying attention to all that.’’

On Tuesday, Bouye received phone calls from Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell and Broncos General Manager John Elway informing him of his trade from Jacksonville to Denver.

The Broncos gave up the 137th overall draft choice — a fourth-rounder acquired in the Emmanuel Sanders‘ trade with San Francisco — to get Bouye, Klis reports.

He reunites with Kareem Jackson, whom Bouye played with in Houston before landing a five-year, $67.5 million deal with the Jaguars.

“Today I was chillin’ with the family, and I get a call from Caldwell and he was saying he wished things would have worked out better and how much he appreciates everything I did,” Bouye said, “and then the next thing you know I get a call from Elway. . . . He said he’s excited for me to come. And I talked to Vic [Fangio]. I watched Vic when he was DC with the Bears, so I’m excited.”

The trade means Chris Harris is unlikely to return to Denver. In a twist to the story, Bouye is represented by Fred Lyles, who represented Harris for nine years until December when Harris switched to Chafie Fields.