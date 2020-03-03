Could a return of Dean Blandino save replay review for pass interference?

As the NFL closes in on making a decision regarding whether to continue with replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls, one option includes keeping the procedure — and upgrading the person who will be responsible for it.

The possibility of a return to the league office by former senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino has lingered for months. He left the NFL just after the league finalized a transition from on-field replay decisions to a global process giving Blandino final say. Al Riveron became the next man up, and he has at times struggled both with the perceptions and the realities of the job.

It began with repeated errors and inconsistencies regarding catch/no-catch decisions, forcing the league to finally create a replay-review-proof formulation that makes the decision far more objective than ever before. This led to a fairly smooth 2018, until the NFC Championship game.

That’s when Riveron failed to realize that there’s a time to follow the rules, and that there’s a time to not follow the rules. In hindsight (and with the application of foresight), Riveron should have stress-fractured the rules by instructing the referee to drop a flag and to call defensive pass interference. If Riveron had, plenty of headache and heartache over the past 13-plus months could have been avoided.

Eventually, the league implemented on a one-year basis replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls in an effort to prevent future Rams-Saints storms of something other than sand. But the 2019 season was marred by the perceptions and realities of an inconsistent standard that shifted and moved throughout the year, with the bar starting at one point and then moving higher and then lower and the ultimately creating a sense that the decisions were being made not via TV images but Magic 8 Ball.

The silver bullet, then, could be to bring back the guy for whom the job was designed. Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that a “cadre of internal advocates” are pushing for the league to pursue Blandino. But even if the league is willing to set aside any lingering hard feelings regarding Blandino’s unexpected exit stage left, the league needs to be willing to dig deeper than it traditionally has for this job.

“I think that there was a sense of, around the league office and some of the people in leadership positions, they didn’t value that position the way it should have been valued, and how important it is,” Blandino told #PFTPM in December 2017. “During the season, other than the Commissioner, the head of officiating is probably the most public-facing person in the office. And those decisions that are made, I mean, these affect the outcome of games, and that’s your product on the field.”

He’s absolutely right. And valuing the position isn’t solely about the money. The person responsible for making the replay-review decisions and explaining all close and controversial calls to the public should be doing only that, during football season. Someone else (like Riveron) should supervise the officiating function and the grading process over which the officials obsess like middle-schoolers looking at their Instagram likes.

It’s a clear and obvious fix, but it’s far from clear and obvious that the league will see what it needs to be done and then do it.

  2. Change defensive pass interference to a 15 yard penalty, so that when review inevitably fouls the call up, you aren’t handing the offense 40 yards.

  4. A ball that touches the ground is not a catch. All of the problems started when that was no longer the case.

  5. It doesn’t matter who you put in charge because it’s a flawed system to begin with. Scrap the replay review of PI!

  6. As much as I dislike Blandino, Riveron is incompetent.
    You have amulti-billion dollar industry and Riveron has a senior position?
    In corporate America he would be “reassigned”.

    The problem with Blandion is under him there was a shift to penalties becomoing too ticky yack, with minor violations contantly called.

    This was because of his grading system where refs were penalized for not calling those ticky tack penalties.

  8. The idea that, counter to the rules, the NFL should have remotely called the penalty would be opening up Pandora’s Box. In every single controversial situation, the NFL would be expected to do that and it would just make things worse.

    The true solution would be to realize there were tons of no-calls going both ways that day and tell refs to call postseason games by the same standard they call regular season games.

  9. Maybe once in a while make a decision thats good for the integrity of the game and the actual on-field product, instead of being solely driven by money. Might be surprised to learn that it will actually make your product more valuable.

  10. There are 1000-1500 passes every week. The review process changes one maybe two a week. That’s .1% One in a thousand. Both sides, quit whining. I’d be fine cutting the replay. I’d be fine with the replay (assuming they made it faster like AAF and XFL).

  11. Everybody is an expert now. They slow a play down to frame by frame, half a dozen different angles, and people still disagree on what is the correct call.
    Controversial, close calls at key moments are a good time to make a beer run. You will have time.

    Me, I want PI reviews scrapped.

  12. People are still crying about a bang-bang play in the 2019 NFC Championship Game? Lol
    And you think Riveron shouldve violated the NFL rules and ordered the ref to throw a flag 30 seconds after the play was over, once Riveron had gotten a chance to see 3 slow motion replays of the play? Getouttahere.

