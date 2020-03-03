Curran: Tom Brady to Patriots or Titans, “with the 49ers closing hard on the outside”

Getty Images

As our pal Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston recently explained, it’s not a done deal that Tom Brady will be leaving the Patriots. That said, there are suitors.

Appearing with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Curran was asked to predict Brady’s destination for 2020.

“It’s either gonna be New England or Tennessee,” Curran said, “with the 49ers closing hard on the outside.”

Yes, the 49ers chatter is real, Curran said. And it’s a mutual thing, with Brady interested in the 49ers, and the 49ers interested in Brady. And then the 49ers could simply trade Jimmy Garoppolo back to the Patriots.

“That would be the best-case scenario all the way around,” Curran said.

Many would agree that if the 49ers had Brady in 2019, they would have won the Super Bowl. Many also would agree that Brady gives them a better chance than Garoppolo to win it in 2020.

So what would the 49ers do for a quarterback in 2021, if Brady wins No. 7 and walks off into the sunset? Absent an extension, Kirk Cousins will be a free agent next year. And he’s the guy 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thought the 49ers would be signing in 2018, until the team traded for Garoppolo.