Giants exercise Alex Tanney’s option for 2020

The Giants will be parting ways with the quarterback who backed up Daniel Jones in 2019 as Eli Manning has announced his retirement, but another one of the team’s quarterbacks from last season will have a chance to stick around in 2020.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants have exercised their option on Alex Tanney‘s contract. Tanney, who joined the team in 2018, is set to make a non-guaranteed salary of $950,000.

Tanney appeared in one game last season and completed a pass for one yard. It was his first regular season work since an appearance with the Titans in 2015 that saw him go 10-of-14 for 99 yards and a touchdown.

New Giants head coach Joe Judge has refused to refer to Jones by name or suggest that the 2019 first-round pick will be the starter, but it seems unlikely that Tanney will be back for more than consideration as a backup.