Greg Olsen to play with DK Metcalf in Seattle after playing with father Terrence Metcalf in Chicago

Getty Images

The decision to continue his football career with the Seattle Seahawks had led to a brand new experience for veteran tight end Greg Olsen.

By signing with the Seahawks last month after being released by the Carolina Panthers, Olsen is now teammates with second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, in an interview with the Dan Patrick Show, Olsen mentioned that DK won’t be the first member of the Metcalf family he’s happened to be teammates with during his 14 years in the NFL.

“I actually played in Chicago with DK Metcalf’s father. So that’s how old I am/how young he is,” Olsen said. “So this is going to be the first time in my career that I will play with a father and son. His father was Terrence Metcalf. He was one of our offensive linemen in Chicago my first year or so up there and here I am all these years later playing with his kid.”

Olsen was a first round pick of the Bears in 2007 when Terrence was a backup offensive lineman for the team. Olsen and Metcalf played two seasons together in Chicago before Metcalf’s playing days ended. Now 12 years later, Olsen is teammates with the younger Metcalf, who would have been just 11 years old the last time his dad played in 2008.

Terrence Metcalf appeared in 84 career games with the Bears from 2002-08 while starting 25 games for the team.

DK Metcalf in his first season in Seattle caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.