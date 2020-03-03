Jonathan Taylor: I’m a playmaker like Gurley, Zeke and Barkley

Getty Images

Ever since he announced he’d be leaving Wisconsin, there’s been little doubt that Jonathan Taylor would be in the running to be the first running back selected this April.

Taylor said on PFT Live last week that he felt his consistency while for more than 6,000 yards in college set him apart from other backs, but NFL teams are going to be looking for high points to go with steadiness. Taylor’s performance at the Scouting Combine didn’t hurt his cause on that front.

He posted the fastest 40-yard-dash of any back in Indianapolis and made his case to be thought of alongside recent first-round picks like Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

“Todd Gurley was a playmaker on the field, Zeke was a playmaker on the field, Saquon was a playmaker on the field,” Taylor said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “Same thing with myself: playmaker on the field. I’ve been constantly able to make plays for three years, and that’s something I really wanted coming into college. I wanted to make sure for the three years I was here, that I was consistent, coaches knew what they were getting out of me every single practice, game, rep.”

D’Andre Swift is likely Taylor’s top competition to go at the top of the draft this year and teams will have many weeks to ponder which one goes first on their boards.