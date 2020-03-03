Lamar Jackson still “puzzled” over playoff loss

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson still can’t believe it. The Ravens quarterback can’t really explain the team’s upset loss to the Titans either.

“I [still am] puzzled, like, just looking at highlights and stuff,” Jackson told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt of SiriusXM NFL Radio at the 101 Awards in Kansas City last weekend. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know what happened.’ Like, we had good plays. We had good drives. We’ll hit a hump one play. They steal the momentum, and it’s, you know, the NFL is like a momentum game. Like, whoever’s got momentum, they’re going to score points. They might come out with a victory, and that’s what it was. We was flat the whole night. That game was not on our defense. I feel like we just didn’t execute on offense. [If] we put more points up, it’d be a great game.”

The Ravens scored only 12 points, losing by 16 at home to the Titans. Jackson was 31-of-59 for 365 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He ran for another 143 yards but lost a fumble.

The loss prematurely ended a special season for Baltimore, which saw Jackson earn the MVP award.

“We’ve got to elevate at some point in the game,” Jackson said. “I don’t feel we did that, even though we scored one in the third quarter or something. But it was like when we scored, we didn’t get excited. It was like we already lost. We can’t do that no more. That’s what I’ve seen, including myself.”

Despite winning the NFL’s top individual award for on-field performance, Jackson still believes he has much to improve on this offseason. He doesn’t want last season to be the best season of his career.

“I want to work on my timing, getting the ball out even faster, you know, because those guys in the league, they’re coming,” Jackson said. “Defensive guys, they’re running 4.4s, 4.5s. It’s like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get this ball out of your hand and put it in a dynamic playmaker’s hands faster.’ I want to work on everything, though, even the running. I just want to be a great player.”