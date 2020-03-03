Marshawn Lynch will speak at Princeton, and some students are unhappy

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 3, 2020, 1:15 PM EST
Getty Images

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has been chosen as Princeton’s Class Day speaker to address graduating seniors at an event the day before Commencement, and not every student is happy about that.

A group of students wrote a letter protesting Lynch as not up to par with the kind of speakers the senior class at Princeton was expecting.

“As seniors, we had been looking forward to the speaker announcement for months,” the letter said, via USA Today. “Many of us were disappointed when we saw that this year’s speaker was to be Marshawn Lynch, mainly because we did not feel included in the process by which this speaker was nominated and finally selected.”

Students seemed confused about why a player who was better known for refusing to speak was chosen as their speaker.

“Among articles that praised his NFL career and philanthropic contributions, we came across articles discussing Lynch’s reticence with the media and his terse responses at press conferences. In 2013 and 2014, for example, Lynch was fined $50,000 and $100,000 for refusing to speak to the media. During the 2015 Superbowl Media Day, Lynch famously responded to multiple questions with variants of ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’ With no other frame of reference, such reports caused confusion over the set of criteria that led to his nomination,” the letter said.

Last year’s Princeton Class Day speaker was actress Ellie Kemper.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Marshawn Lynch will speak at Princeton, and some students are unhappy

  1. Heaven forbid these kids listen to someone with a different perspective of the world. Besides, I’d rather hear Marshawn Lynch than the secretary from “The Office”…not even Pam; the Pam replacement.

  2. princeton is an ivy league school. I would be pissed if i had to listen to someone spout about getting their ‘chicken’ among other incoherent nonsensical ramblings of someone who isnt going to take it seriously.

  3. mrf47 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Heaven forbid these kids listen to someone with a different perspective of the world. Besides, I’d rather hear Marshawn Lynch than the secretary from “The Office”…not even Pam; the Pam replacement.

    ————————————

    Ellie (Pam replacement) Kemper is a Princeton alum.

  4. It really is a poor choice. Why does this school look for celebrities instead of people who understand success? I guess these Ivy league schools have pretty much become a place for bratty rich people so who cares.

  5. Heaven forbid these kids listen to someone with a different perspective of the world. Besides, I’d rather hear Marshawn Lynch than the secretary from “The Office”…not even Pam; the Pam replacement.

    ====
    I mean I agree with the different perspective thing but I mean the “Pam replacement” makes sense as at least she was an alumnus of Princeton. While I respect Lynch, for the purposes of addressing university graduates, I’m not sure how a dropout who earned his success through his physical gifts is the best choice.

    Either way, I wouldn’t think it’s a big enough deal to get all uppity and write a strongly worded letter about.

  6. The guy’s talent involves being difficult to tackle while running… what sort of wisdom is he going to impart on people who earn a living by using their brain?

  8. How much are the students parents paying for tuition there and this was the best they could do?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!