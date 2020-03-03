Michael Thomas wants to be “a better weapon” for Drew Brees

Getty Images

Plenty of people were waiting to find out if Drew Brees was going to play in 2020, but at least one person had a heads up on the Saints quarterback’s decision before he went public with it last month.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, wide receiver Michael Thomas said he heard from Brees about a week before he announced his return. Once he knew that was the case, Thomas’ mind turned to other questions related to making Brees’ season a successful one.

“I already knew he was coming back,” Thomas said. “I can keep a secret. That’s my guy. As long as I knew it was back to the drawing board. How can we get him where he deserves to be? How can I become a better player to be even more dynamic and a better weapon for him on the outside when he looks for me? How can I create more value to this team?”

After setting an NFL single-season record with 149 catches that went for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns, it’s hard to imagine what Thomas’ 2020 season would look like if he’s an even better weapon for the Saints. Opposing defense will likely be hoping that they don’t have to find out.