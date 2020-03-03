No date yet for CBA vote

Getty Images

It’s been a week since the NFL Players Association’s board of player representatives voted, barely, to advance the proposed CBA to the rank and file for a ratification vote. And there’s still no clarity as to when the players will vote to ratify the new deal.

The ballots undoubtedly will be cast electronically. The last time around, however, the players were with their teams and it was easy to generate and collect paper ballots. This time, the vote is happening smack dab in the middle of the offseason, with players scattered everywhere. They’ll surely be voting via Internet means.

The vote can’t happen until the long-form CBA is finished. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it isn’t finished, yet.

The goal surely remains to get the vote done before next Thursday, when the window closes for application of the franchise/transition tag. Although the league could easily delay the deadline, the free-agency negotiating window open only four days after the tag window closes.