Report: Odell Beckham involved in photo shoots for new Browns uniforms

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham raised some doubts about his future with the team in December when he said that “no one knows what the future holds” amid reports that he was looking for a way out, but revisited the topic a short time later and said that he expects to remain with the team that traded for him last offseason

The Browns have done their best to put a halt to thoughts that they might be interested in trading Beckham this offseason by talking up how big a spot he has in their plans for 2020. Those plans apparently include a role in the April reveal of their new uniforms.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Beckham has taken part in photo shoots involving the team’s new threads.

Connecting dots from that to the team’s other statements would seem to support the notion that the team expects to have Beckham on the field with them in the fall. The right offer could change that, of course, and the Browns would likely be able to use pictures of other players in order to fill in any missing spots in their marketing campaign.