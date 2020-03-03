Report: Other teams interested in A.J. Bouye, but his preference was Denver

Getty Images

The Jaguars agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Broncos on Tuesday but not before talking to other teams.

The Broncos were not the only team in on trade talks with the Jaguars, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Bouye, though, expressed a preference to play in Denver, according to Klis, and Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell “did him right” by working out a deal with the Broncos.

But it’s a safe bet the Jaguars didn’t turn down a far better offer to send Bouye to the Broncos. Denver’s offer of the 137th overall draft choice in this spring’s draft — one of the choices the Broncos obtained in the trade of Emmanuel Sanders — most assuredly was competitive with whatever other offers the Jaguars received.

The Broncos’ addition of Bouye seemingly makes it less likely that impending free agent Chris Harris re-signs. Klis, though, said the Broncos have not shut the door on Harris’ return.

The Broncos still want another proven cornerback to go with Bouye and Bryce Callahan.