Report: Washington working to bring back Jon Bostic

Getty Images

Washington has begun preliminary contract discussions with Jon Bostic‘s agent about a return for the linebacker, Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team signed Bostic to a one-year deal last May after Reuben Foster tore his ACL and lateral and medial collateral ligaments during OTAs.

Bostic, 28, started all 16 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles with 105. He also made a sack, an interception and two pass breakups.

The team has Cole Holcomb, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Jared Norris on the roster at that position. Norris, who played for Ron Rivera for three seasons in Carolina, recently signed with Washington.

Washington has several key players scheduled to become free agents, including both starting guards, Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers. Rivera said at the Combine that getting the team’s own free agents re-signed was a priority.

“The biggest thing, again, is that we like our guys,” Rivera said. “We like our guys that are free agents. We want to try to bring those guys back; we’ll see how things go.”