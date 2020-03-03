Republicans won’t use Panthers’ stadium for convention

Getty Images

Nearly every venue in the city of Charlotte will come into play this summer when the Republican National Convention arrives.

But not Bank of America Stadium.

According to Lisa Worf of WFAE, convention CEO Marcia Lee Kelly said organizers don’t see a need for the stadium in August, though they’ve talked to the Panthers about using their new practice bubble.

“They’ve been wonderfully supportive of us,” Kelly said. “But right now we don’t see that as a major venue, other than possibly hospitality.”

When Charlotte hosted the 2012 Democratic National Convention, there were plans to use the stadium to nominate President Barack Obama, but the final night of the convention was moved at the last minute to the NBA Hornets’ arena downtown because of weather concerns.

The Panthers have some degree of renovations going on this offseason, as they try to add suites and get the place ready for their coming MLS team.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Panthers owner David Tepper would have been eager to invite Donald Trump to host a party in his building anyway, considering he called Trump a “demented, narcissistic scumbag,” and the “father of lies.”

But it’s probably just the renovations.