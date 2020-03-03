Titans statement after tornadoes: “Heartbroken to see the damage”

Getty Images

Like everyone in middle Tennessee today, the Titans are assessing the damage after the deadly tornadoes that swept through the region.

And they’re promising to help with the rebuilding.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee,” the team said in a statement from owner Amy Adams Strunk. “We know the strength of our community and the Volunteer spirit that lives in us all. We will join the efforts to re-build in these areas and know our neighbors will join us.”

The death toll from the storm has risen to 21, according to the Tennesseean, as crews continue to look for the missing and tend to the injured.