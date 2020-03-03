Washington signs TE Marcus Baugh

Getty Images

Tight end Marcus Baugh spent last season on injured reserve with the Panthers and he’ll take another chance of making it onto the active roster with a different Ron Rivera-coached team this year.

Washington announced that they have signed Baugh to their offseason roster on Tuesday. Baugh was waived by the Panthers last month.

In addition to Rivera, Baugh will also be reunited with tight ends coach Pete Hoener and offensive coordinator Scott Turner from his time with Carolina. He had three catches for 29 yards in the preseason last year.

Washington previously tried to sign another Panther castoff Greg Olsen as they reshape their tight end corps this offseason. Jordan Reed has been released and Vernon Davis retired, which leaves Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges and Jerome Cunningham still around from last season.