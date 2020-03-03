What will new marijuana policy mean for suspended players?

Getty Images

From Josh Gordon to Randy Gregory to Martavis Bryant to David Irving to even Justin Blackmon and beyond, players who currently are suspended indefinitely under the substance-abuse policy should definitely be interested in the proposed CBA.

With the 10-page summary provided last week to all players making it clear that the disciplinary procedures for marijuana positives will be gutted by a new CBA, players who previously were punted from the league could be in line for immediate reinstatement.

Unfortunately, however, their status isn’t addressed in the short-form outline of the deal. The next question becomes whether the full-blown CBA, which per a source with knowledge of the situation is still being drafted, will welcome back players who were kicked out of the league under a protocol that no longer will apply.

As explained in the summary, the revised policy will “increase emphasis on clinical care over punishment,” and there will be “no suspension for positive tests if [player is] engaged in clinical care.” There’s no reason for this mindset to not apply retroactively, but until the language of the full CBA is seen the answer won’t be known.