With L.A. team coming to town, St. Louis BattleHawks consider opening upper deck

Getty Images

They’re not the Rams, but they have L.A. on their helmets. And that’s good enough for folks in St. Louis.

On March 21, the BattleHawks play their next home game. They’ll host the L.A. Wildcats. According to Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the BattleHawks are considering opening a portion of the upper deck at the Dome at America’s Center for the game.

The Battlehawks drew 29,554 for their home opener, and 27,527 for their second game in St. Louis. By opening the upper deck, the BattleHawks could become the first XFL team to crack the 30,000 threshold.

The problem with opening the upper deck is that, based on pricing, it could dilute the appearance of a full lower bowl, since some would pay less to sit higher. Also, some fans prefer being higher and closer to the 50 than lower and in the end zone.

Regardless, the XFL is working in St. Louis. In large part because it gives St. Louis football fans a chance to stick it to the team that got away. And that’s precisely why the L.A. team should move to San Diego, and the New York team should move to Oakland.