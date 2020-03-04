49ers at Patriots would quickly become the game of the year, if Tom Brady heads west

Getty Images

During Wednesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms, Peter King, and yours truly took a closer look at whether Tom Brady could end up with the 49ers. During the segment, it finally occurred to me to take a closer look at San Francisco schedule for 2020.

And there it was. The four NFC West teams play the four AFC East teams. Which means the 49ers play the Patriots. And the game will be played at New England.

If Brady somehow ends up with the 49ers, it’s the game of the year. If Jimmy Garoppolo somehow ends up back with the Patriots, it’s potentially the game of the decade.

While that would be the best of the 16 contests, it wouldn’t be the only great one. Beyond six games against the Rams, Seahawks, and Cardinals, the 49ers play at Dallas, at New Orleans, and twice at New York, against the Jets and the Giants.

Home opponents include the Packers, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, and Washington, along with the NFC West rivals.

So beyond the various reasons that Brady to San Francisco would instantly be compelling, the games the 49ers will be playing next year make it even more compelling.