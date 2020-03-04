49ers exercise option on fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Getty Images

The 49ers exercised the option on fullback Kyle Juszczyk‘s contract on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Juszczyk, 28, played 12 games last season, seeing action on 37 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in the regular season.

He made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2019, making 20 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown while running for 7 yards on three carries.

The Ravens made Juszczyk a fourth-round choice out of Harvard in 2013. He played four seasons for Baltimore before joining the 49ers.

For his career, Juszczyk has 180 catches for 1,647 yards and eight touchdowns.