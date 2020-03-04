BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu named XFL star of week

Getty Images

St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu won XFL star of the week honors for Week Four.

Ta’amu claimed 64 percent of the 27,800 votes cast on the XFL’s Twitter account.

Ta’amu completed 20 of 27 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 63 yards in the BattleHawks’ 23-16 victory over the Seattle Dragons on Saturday. He leads the XFL with 1,062 total yards.

The XFL allows fans to decide the league’s top performer in voting for the XFL Star Of The Week. XFL Football Operations nominates one key player from each team after each game.

The players with the most votes from each day advance to the final round Monday, when fans determine the winner on Twitter. The XFL Star Of The Week is the league’s top weekly individual honor.

Ta’amu faced the Houston Roughnecks defense in the final round of voting. The Roughnecks forced five turnovers, four by Landry Jones, in a 27-20 victory over the Dallas Renegades.