Chris Harris to Tyrann Mathieu: Have your people call my people

Getty Images

The Broncos agreed to trade for cornerback A.J. Bouye on Tuesday and that deal will impact other players set to be on the market this offseason.

Chris Harris is at the top of that list. While there were reports that the Bouye deal didn’t slam the door on Harris’ return to Denver, it is a lot less likely than it was before Bouye and his $15 million-plus cap hit came into the picture.

We’ve already seen reports of wide interest in Harris’ services and Harris’ comment that the Broncos may have to see him on the other side of the field on Tuesday drew a response from another AFC West player. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote that he’s always wanted to play with Harris and asked if he could imagine “two of the shortest holding court every Sunday.”

Harris replied that Mathieu should “have your people call my people” about teaming up in Kansas City. That may not wind up being a feasible option due to salary issues, but Harris certainly seems to have his eye on moving on from the only place he’s called home in the NFL.