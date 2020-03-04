Chris Smith free agent tour moves to Cincinnati

Getty Images

Former Browns defensive end Chris Smith has a little free agency tour going.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith is visiting with the Bengals today, after meeting with the Panthers yesterday.

The Browns released Smith in December, so he’s available to anyone at the moment.

There’s at least some familiarity on his part there, as he spent the 2017 season with the Bengals. That was a coach ago, so there’s not much carryover, but he at least knows the lay of the land.

The Bengals keep sending signals they’re going to be aggressive players in free agency, and Smith could be a lower-priced addition to add some depth to their front seven.