Coronavirus sports cancellations begin

Getty Images

As the NFL continues to closely monitor the spread of coronavirus in the United States, it may be getting a little concerned.

Via ESPN.com, Chicago State University has canceled a pair of home games for its women’s basketball team, and it has scrapped a two-game road trip for its men’s basketball team against opponents from the Western Athletic Conference.

“Chicago State athletics views our decision as a reaffirmation of our commitment to the well-being, health and safety of our student athletes,” Chicago State athletic director Elliott Charles said in a statement.

Chicago State University has an undergraduate enrollment of 2,025. The men’s team has a current record of 4-25. The women’s team is 1-26. And, frankly, the futility of the teams may have been a factor in the decision-making process.

That said, the decision to scrap four different college-level sporting events crosses a new barrier, and it will prompt curiosity and speculation as to whether others will do the same. For the NFL, the two most important items on the upcoming schedule are the annual league meetings in late March and the draft, which is only 50 days away.