Dolphins appear content with Ryan Fitzpatrick rather than free agent pool

Getty Images

The Dolphins are obviously in the quarterback market.

But that apparently only extends to the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins appear settled in with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the bridge starter/veteran mentor to whatever young quarterback they end up drafting.

With so many quarterback options available in free agency, it seems the Dolphins could upgrade if they chose to tap into that market. Fitzpatrick was able to outperform former first-rounder Josh Rosen and claim the Dolphins job as his own last year, but he led them to five wins in his 13 starts. That was enough to keep them respectable late, but it also pushed them down the draft order, complicating their ability to draft the one of their choosing.

And with such an emphasis on drafting their eventual starter early (presumably either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert), the indications are they’re content to pay Fitzpatrick the $8 million he’s due this year to hold the same role.

They’ve successfully convinced people they’re not involved in the Tom Brady chase, but apparently aren’t interested in any of the many other available options either.