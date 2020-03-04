Ex-Giant Steve Weatherford asks for help finding stolen Super Bowl ring

Getty Images

Former Giants punter Steve Weatherford won a ring at Super Bowl XLVI, and now he’s asking for help getting it back after it was stolen.

Weatherford wrote on Instagram that his was one of eight cars in his neighborhood that was broken into overnight, and his wife had left her purse in the car. Weatherford handed the ring to his wife after a speaking engagement, she put it in her purse, and the thief now has it.

The good news for Weatherford is it won’t be easy for the thief to get away with selling it, as it has his name engraved on it. Weatherford posted his phone number and asked for anyone who sees it for sale to text him.

Weatherford spent 10 years in the NFL and also played for the Saints, Chiefs, Jaguars and Jets.