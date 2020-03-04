Jeff Wilson calls idea of Tom Brady for Jimmy Garoppolo “ludicrous”

Some 49ers players obviously have heard the speculation of Tom Brady to San Francisco. Not surprisingly, they have thrown their support behind Brady’s former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, who started for the team in Super Bowl LIV last month.

Tight end George Kittle posted a celebration picture of himself with Garoppolo without comment on Instagram.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was a little more pointed in his support.

It’s ludicrous,” Wilson said of Brady replacing Garoppolo as the 49ers’ quarterback, via Jose Luis Sanchez III of Sports Illustrated. “He just took us all the way to the Super Bowl, great season, 14 wins. I mean there’s not a lot of quarterbacks that’s even in this league that just had a season like that. And then you go from that season taking a team all the way to the Super Bowl, to talks of being traded?

“He’s a great quarterback. He’s been that way ever since he’s been to San Fran. It’s just unfortunate that he got hurt the year before and then kind of, you know, threw him back in the wilderness a little bit, but he came right back in like he never left and took a team all the way to the Super Bowl, so how can you talk about moving him? Or trading him to another team?”

Garoppolo, 28, had a comeback-player-of-the-year type of season, though he didn’t win the official award. He threw 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and posted a 102 passer rating.

But the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV drew criticism and questions as he went 3-of-11 for 36 yards and an interception. The 49ers gained only 59 yards in blowing a 20-10 fourth quarter lead.

General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan repeatedly have expressed support for Garoppolo, whom Wilson called the team’s “leader.”

