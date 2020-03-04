Joe Burrow on Tom Brady: “Don’t compare me to the best player of all time”

Getty Images

Joe Burrow knows he has a long, long way to go before he’ll have earned comparisons to Tom Brady.

Burrow was asked on NFL Network about whether he’s similar to Brady, the Patriots’ six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. Burrow said he doesn’t want that kind of a burden on his shoulders.

“Please don’t compare me to the best player of all time. Let me do my own thing. Don’t do that to me, please,” Burrow said.

Told that it’s a great compliment to be compared to Brady, Burrow said, “It is. But it’s Tom Brady.”

Draft prospects are frequently compared to current NFL players, and that makes sense when it’s an attempt to explain how a certain player might be used when he gets to the league. But comparing anyone to Brady doesn’t make a lot of sense because it’s just not realistic to think anyone is going to have a career like Brady’s. Some players are simply unique in NFL history, and those players defy comparison.