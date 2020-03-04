Kyle Smith thinks Derrius Guice could play similar role to Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

With Ron Rivera bringing several former Panthers assistants with him to Washington this offseason, it seems likely that there will be some similarities between this year’s team and Rivera’s Carolina teams.

One of the starring attractions of the most recent Panthers teams has been running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey thrived as a runner and a receiver under Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s job would be easier with someone who could mimic that kind of production out of the backfield.

During the Scouting Combine, Washington vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith was asked if he thought the team had anyone capable of doing so.

“I do believe Derrius Guice has an opportunity,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “He can do all of those things.”

What Guice has not been able to do in his first two NFL seasons is remain healthy. He’s played in only five games due to knee injuries and matching McCaffrey’s durability will be a necessary step for him to make anything of the opportunity Smith thinks he has in front of him.